Five people were charged Saturday after Weaver police searched a home and allegedly found psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana.
Irvin Alexander Alvarez, 19, Douglas Alan Hartman, 59, and Blayne Allen Weddington, 20, all of Weaver, were each charged by Weaver police with unlawfully manufacturing a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Two other people were also charged with drug-related misdemeanors.
Weaver police Chief Wayne Bush said Tuesday via email that police searched a home on Wexford Avenue, where Alvarez, Hartman and Weddington lived, after officers received information about illegal drug distribution at the home.
While searching the home, Bush said, police discovered the three men were growing what they believed to be psilocin, also known as psychedelic mushrooms, and a small amount of marijuana.
Bush said officers also seized 38 drug or paraphernalia items, along with two handguns.
According to Bush, all five of the people charged were at the home during the search.
Alvarez, Hartman and Weddington were booked into Calhoun County Jail, where they remained Tuesday, each with bond set at $315,500.
Unlawfully manufacturing a controlled substance is a Class A felony. According to state law, the three men could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines if they are convicted.