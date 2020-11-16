You are the owner of this article.
Weaver man charged with stabbing relative

A Weaver man remained in jail Monday after he allegedly stabbed a man the day before.

Weaver police charged Bobby Glenn Character, 59, on Sunday with second-degree domestic violence.

Bobby Glenn Character

According to court documents, Character reportedly stabbed a male relative on Sunday in the right thigh with a “razor blade knife.”

An attempt Monday to reach Weaver police for more information on the incident was unsuccessful.

Character was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. His preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 7.

Second-degree domestic violence is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.

Contact Staff Writer Mia Kortright at 256-235-3563 or akortrig@gmail.com.

