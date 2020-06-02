Weaver man charged with robbery in Anniston

Police charged a Weaver man last week after he allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint in Anniston.
Anniston police charged Rodrick Raheem Marquez Jones, 26, on May 28 with first-degree robbery.
Sgt. Kyle Price said Jones went to a female acquaintance’s home on 23rd Street early that morning and began drinking there. Price said Jones took out a gun and robbed the woman, stealing her money, before leaving.
Price said the woman then called police and gave them descriptions of Jones and his car.
Jacksonville police stopped and detained him later that day, and Anniston police charged him shortly after.
Jones was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $30,000. As of Tuesday, Jones was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 29.
First-degree robbery is a Class A felony. If convicted, Jones could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.