A Weaver man was charged June 8 after he allegedly dealt methamphetamine at his home in October.
Jackie Arnold Kays, 30, was charged by the Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. He was also charged by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office with first-degree receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to his arrest warrants, Kays was found June 8 with a stolen 1999 Ford Mustang and digital scales with drug residue on them.
Another warrant alleges that Kays dealt meth Oct. 26 at an address in the 300 block of Lakeshore Drive.
Captain Allen George, who heads the major crimes unit, said agents bought one gram of meth, valued at $30, from Kays while undercover.
Kays was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Friday, with bond set at $33,000. He is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. July 8 for a preliminary hearing.
Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and first-degree receiving stolen property are Class B felonies, which can result in two decades in prison and up to $30,000 in fines, according to state law.