Anniston police charged a man Monday after he allegedly struck a man nearly two weeks ago.
Police charged Cody Lee Bean, 30, of Weaver with second-degree assault.
Bean’s arrest warrant alleges he struck a victim July 19 in the face “with a closed fist.” A police report from that day identified the victim as a 19-year-old man. According to the police report, the incident took place around 6 a.m. at a home in the 5300 block of Saks Road.
Attempts to reach Anniston police Wednesday were unsuccessful.
Bean was booked into Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $7,500. He was released on bond the day of his arrest, according to jail staff.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and a fine of as much as $15,000 upon conviction, according to state law.