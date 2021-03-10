Warrants: Pair caught trafficking meth on I-20

A man and woman remained in jail Wednesday after they were allegedly caught trafficking methamphetamine earlier that day.
Heflin police charged Amber Renee Adair, 35, of Anniston and Corey Alexander Morrell, 31, of Douglasville, Ga., each with meth trafficking.
Heflin police also charged Adair with obstruction of justice and Morrell with resisting arrest.
According to court documents, Adair and Morrell were found with at least 28 grams of meth near mile marker 199 while headed west on Interstate 20. Adair also allegedly used a false ID to avoid arrest warrants from Randolph County and Carrollton, Ga.
An attempt Wednesday to reach Heflin police for more information was unsuccessful.
Adair and Morrell were booked into the Cleburne County Jail, each with bond set at $1 million for the trafficking charges.
Meth trafficking is a Class A felony. If convicted, Adair and Morrell could each be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.