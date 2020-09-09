Warrants: Oxford woman exposed children to meth

Authorities charged an Oxford woman last week after she allegedly exposed two children to drugs in August.
The Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit charged Kiara Shantiel Collins, 30, on Sept. 4 with two counts of chemical endangerment of a child.
According to Collins’ arrest warrants, she exposed two children in her care to methamphetamine on Aug. 8.
An attempt Wednesday to reach the Major Crimes Unit for more information was unsuccessful.
Collins was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. On Wednesday, Collins was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. Her preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 21.
Chemical endangerment of a child is a Class C felony, which can result in up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000 upon conviction.