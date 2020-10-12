Warrants: Jacksonville man injured child with stun gun

A Jacksonville man remained in jail Monday after he allegedly injured a child several years ago.
The Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit charged Tyler O'Neil King, 30, on Sept. 29 with two counts of aggravated child abuse.
According to King’s arrest warrants, he allegedly injured a child between February 2015 and February 2016 by using a stun gun, and injured a child the same way between February 2016 and February 2017.
Court documents to not specify how many victims were involved. An attempt Monday to reach authorities for more information was not immediately successful.
King’s bond for those two charges was set at $120,000. His preliminary hearing is set for Thursday.
Aggravated child abuse is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.