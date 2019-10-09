Two men faced charges Wednesday morning after, police said, they got into an altercation at the Circle K gas station in Oxford on Saturday.
According to Capt. L.G. Owens, Oxford police issued arrest warrants Wednesday for Christopher Lavon Moore, 26, of Birmingham and Steven Wayne Carnes, 32, of Oxford, each on a reckless endangerment charge.
According to Owens, witnesses told police Carnes was walking with his mother into the convenience store around 2 p.m. when he heard loud music coming from a gray sedan in the parking lot and asked Moore, the car’s driver, to turn it down.
Owens said Moore complied, but began shouting at Carnes as he walked away. Owens said Moore then tried to hit Carnes and his mother with his car before pulling onto a nearby road. According to Owens, Carnes pulled out a gun and fired at the car, but missed.
After police identified both men, Owens said, they brought them into the station to speak with them. As of Wednesday afternoon, Owens said, police had made no arrests.
Reckless endangerment is a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in the county jail and up to a $6,000 fine, according to state law.