Warrants: Anniston woman assaulted, spit on officer

An Anniston woman remained in jail Monday after she reportedly attacked a police officer last week.
Anniston police charged Isha Sherrice Patterson, 34, on Friday with second-degree assault and assault with bodily fluids.
According to Patterson’s arrest warrants, she hit an officer, kicked him and spat in his face that day.
An attempt Tuesday to reach Anniston police for more information was not immediately successful.
Patterson was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $2,800 for the two charges.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, which can result in up to 10 years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine upon conviction.