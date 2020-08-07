Warrant: Woman stabbed man with kitchen knife

A Heflin woman remained in jail Friday after she allegedly stabbed a man the day before.
Heflin police charged Janice Rachelle Sutton, 30, on Thursday with second-degree domestic violence.
Sutton allegedly stabbed a man in the right elbow with a kitchen knife Thursday, according to her arrest warrant.
An attempt Friday to reach Heflin police for more details on the incident was unsuccessful.
Sutton was booked into the Cleburne County Jail with bond set at $5,000. Her preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 17.
Second-degree domestic violence is a Class B felony, punishable by up to a two-decade prison sentence and up to a $30,000 fine.