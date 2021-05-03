Warrant: Roanoke man planned to send six explicit images of children

A Roanoke man remained in jail Monday after he allegedly was found in December with several explicit images of minors that he planned to distribute.
The State Bureau of Investigations charged the 40-year-old man on Thursday with six counts of possession of child pornography with intent to disseminate.
According to court documents, the 11 children depicted in the photos were all girls under the age of 12. Several of the images had been taken in outdoor settings.
An attempt Monday morning to reach the SBI for additional information was not immediately successful.
The man was booked into the Randolph County Jail with bond set at $300,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 27.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.
Possession of child pornography with intent to disseminate is a Class B felony. If convicted, the man could be sentenced to 20 years in prison and owe up to $30,000 for each charge.