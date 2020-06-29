Warrant: Oxford woman planned to sell meth

Anniston police charged an Oxford woman earlier this month after she reportedly planned to sell methamphetamine.
Police charged Amanda Lucille Marby Brewer, 37, on June 19 with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Court documents allege Brewer was found that day with between 8 and 28 grams of meth and a burned pipe with drug residue in it at an address in the 2400 block of Old Birmingham Highway in Anniston.
Attempts Monday to reach Anniston police for more information on Brewer’s arrest were unsuccessful.
Brewer was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $18,000. She was released on bond June 19, the day after her arrest. Her preliminary hearing is slated for July 6.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.