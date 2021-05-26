You are the owner of this article.
Warrant: Man threatened to shoot witness in legal proceeding

Authorities charged a Glencoe man last week after he allegedly threatened a witness in a case against him.

Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged William Michael Foshee Jr., 41, of Glencoe on May 21 with making a terrorist threat. 

According to court documents, Foshee threatened to shoot a woman who is expected to testify in legal proceedings that involve him. Court records identify the woman as a 60-year-old relative of Foshee’s.

An attempt Wednesday to reach deputies for more information was not immediately successful.

Foshee was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $7,500. He was released on bond Monday, and is set to appear in court June 17 for a preliminary hearing. 

An attempt Wednesday to reach his defense attorney, David Simpson, was also unsuccessful.

Making terrorist threats is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine upon conviction.

Contact Staff Writer Mia Kortright at 256-235-3563 or akortrig@gmail.com.

