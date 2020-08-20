Warrant: Man kicked Anniston officer

An Anniston man remained in jail Thursday after he reportedly attacked an officer and made false emergency calls the day before.
Anniston police charged Andrew Charles Edwards, 34, with second-degree assault, falsely reporting an incident and resisting arrest.
Sgt. Randy Grier said Edwards called 911 to his home on Wellborn Avenue multiple times between 3 a.m. and 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, but was either not there or refused to speak with officers each time they arrived.
After the last 911 call, Grier said, two officers arrested him. As they were seating him in a squad car, he said, Edwards started resisting and kicked one officer in the face.
Edwards was booked into Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $12,000. His preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 14.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.