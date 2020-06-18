Warrant: Man attacked deputy with razor blade

Deputies charged an Anniston man this week after he allegedly attacked one of them with a razor blade in May.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Patrick Dajuan Carr, 37, on Monday with second-degree assault.
According to Carr’s arrest warrant, he injured the deputy with a razor blade on May 30 in an attempt to prevent him from “performing a lawful duty.”
An attempt Thursday to reach deputies for more details on the incident was unsuccessful.
Carr was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Thursday with bond set at $7,500. Carr was also charged with a probation violation but his bond had not been set for that charge. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 2.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine upon conviction.