Warrant: Jacksonville man exploited elderly woman

Deputies charged a Jacksonville man last week after he allegedly exploited an elderly woman for financial gain for almost a month.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Robert James McDaniel, 59, on June 2 with first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly.
According to court documents, McDaniel took “unauthorized control” over more than $2,500 of a woman’s money between Dec. 26 and Jan. 21 at a home in Jacksonville.
Attempts to reach deputies for more details were unsuccessful.
McDaniel was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. As of Tuesday, McDaniel was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. His next court date is scheduled for June 18.
Financial exploitation of the elderly is a Class B felony, which can result in up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $30,000.