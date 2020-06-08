Warrant: Anniston woman exposed baby to meth

Authorities charged a woman last week after she reportedly exposed a baby to drugs in April.
The Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit charged Misty Haynes Kendall, 39, of Anniston on June 3 with chemical endangerment of a child.
According to court documents, Kendall exposed a baby girl to methamphetamine on April 4.
An attempt to reach the Major Crimes Unit for more information was unsuccessful.
Kendall was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where she remained Monday, with bond set at $7,500. She is set to appear in court June 18 for a preliminary hearing.
Chemical endangerment of a child is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.