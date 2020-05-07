Warrant: Anniston woman attacked man with knife

Authorities charged an Anniston woman Tuesday after she allegedly assaulted a man that day.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Krystal Denise Savage, 34, with first-degree domestic violence.
According to Savage’s arrest warrant, she attacked a man with a knife, seriously injuring him.
An attempt to reach deputies for more information on the incident was unsuccessful.
Savage was booked into jail with bond set at $30,000. On Thursday, she was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. As a condition of her bond, she was ordered to refrain from any contact with the victim and his family.
Savage’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 4.
First-degree domestic violence is a Class A felony. If convicted, Savage could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.