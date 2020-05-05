Warrant: Anniston man helped with armed robbery

An Anniston man remained in jail Tuesday after he allegedly aided and abetted a robbery last week.
Anniston police charged Antwon Damontae Dye, 22, on Monday with first-degree robbery.
According to Dye’s arrest warrants, he helped a man rob another man Friday with a gun.
Court records do not indicate that the second suspect has been charged, and he was not listed as an inmate Tuesday in the Calhoun County Jail’s online roster.
Attempts to reach Anniston police for more information on the incident were unsuccessful.
Dye was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $60,000. His preliminary hearing is set for May 18.
First-degree robbery is a Class A felony. If convicted, Dye could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.