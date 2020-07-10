Warrant: Anniston man attacked victim with pistol

Police charged a 20-year-old Anniston man Monday after he reportedly attacked a man with a pistol in June.
Anniston police charged Jacquelle S. Richmond with second-degree assault.
Court documents allege Richmond assaulted a man with a pistol on June 23. Court records do not specify how the man was assaulted or the extent of his injuries.
Attempts Friday to reach Anniston police for more information were unsuccessful.
Richmond was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $7,500. He was released Monday, the day of his arrest. His next court date is slated for July 16.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, punishable by a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.