Video of man’s arrest, pants falling down in Saks circulates on Facebook

A man’s arrest by Anniston police went viral Saturday after someone took video showing the man’s pants falling down while he was being pulled to a squad car and posted it on Facebook.
Police Chief Shane Denham said officers got a domestic violence call Saturday afternoon to a home near Saks Road. According to Denham, a woman told police the man had threatened her and had “done donuts” over the grass on the woman’s lawn.
While officers were on the way there, Denham said, they spotted the man driving away and turned around to pull him over. Denham said the man obeyed all traffic laws, but refused to pull over until they got close to Lenlock Lane on U.S. 431.
Denham said other drivers got out of their cars to help police detain him.
The video shows the man lying on the ground surrounded by officers. While pulling him off the ground, the video shows the man’s shorts falling down, exposing his genitals.
Denham said it appeared that the man’s pants falling down was an accident.
Denham said officers charged the man with an open container violation, and he could later get with a domestic violence charge.
Denham declined to name the suspect to spare him “any further embarrassment.”
While Anniston police would never have taken or posted such a video to social media, Denham said, the person that did had the right to do it.
“That’s the world we live in,” Denham said.
WARNING — explicit content in video:
https://www.facebook.com/sharon.parker.50596/videos/2083679971765758/UzpfSTEwMDAwMTE4NTEyNDA5MzoyODE1OTkxMzIxNzgzNjc4/