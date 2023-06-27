 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

UPDATED: Saturday shooting leaves victim in critical condition

A Saturday morning shooting in the 100 block of South Christine Avenue has left the victim in critical condition and a family-member suspect being held in custody.

According to a report by Anniston Police Department Lt. Tim Suits, officers were called to the scene at approximately 10 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

Tristan Clay Arnold

Tristan Clay Arnold

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.