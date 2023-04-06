 Skip to main content
UPDATED: Oxford shooting victim identified in confirmed road rage confrontation

Oxford road rage

Oxford police and first responders work the scene on Alabama 21 near Recreation Drive of a shooting on Monday afternoon.

 By Brian Graves, Star Staff Writer, bgraves@annistonstar.com

OXFORD — The shooting incident Monday at the intersection of Alabama 21 and Recreation Drive in Oxford has been confirmed as road rage and the victim’s identity has been confirmed through his daughter’s social media.

According to Chief Bill Partridge, the shooting occurred at 12:04 p.m. when two motorists got into a road rage situation while they were driving through the busy intersection.

Wayne Patrick Causey

Wayne Patrick Causey
Butts

Tommy Joe Butts

