UPDATED: Oxford man dead after Sunday shooting in Anniston

This story has been updated with information from the owner of Shindigs on Noble that clarifies the nature of the business and the location of the incident.
Anniston police are investigating the death of an Oxford man who died Monday after being shot over the weekend in downtown Anniston.
Sgt. Randy Grier said police found 28-year-old Anton M. Johnson around 12:45 a.m. Sunday lying on the sidewalk at the intersection of 12th Street and Noble Street in Anniston, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Grier said police believe Johnson was headed to a nearby event center, Shindigs on Noble, located in the building that used to house the Smoking Moose.
Shindigs owner Damian Fluker said the shooting was unfortunate, but was unrelated to the event happening at his business at that time. Immediately after the shooting, Fluker said, security guards at Shindigs secured the area.
“What took place outside did not have anything to do with what was happening on the inside,” Fluker said.
According to a news release from Anniston police, Johnson was taken to Regional Medical Center and later taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, where he died Monday.
As of Tuesday, Grier said, police had yet to make any arrests in Johnson’s death.
“They’ve got a ton of leads they’re running down,” Grier said.
Police urged anyone with information on Johnson’s death to contact them at 256-240-4000 or 256-238-1800.