 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

UPDATED: Anniston police searching for Talladega juvenile suspect in Quintard gas station shooting

The Anniston Police Department is searching for a Talladega juvenile suspected to have been involved in a shooting Sunday night at a gas station located at 18th and Quintard Avenue.

APD officers responded to a shots-fired call at the gas station shortly before 5 p.m. where they learned the juvenile and another Talladega man had been involved in a verbal altercation when the two began to fire at one another, according to APD Sgt. Jason Hawkins.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.