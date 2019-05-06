Anniston police Monday were investigating a Sunday night shooting at a fast food restaurant that left a Jacksonville man dead.
Police said they found 23-year-old Courtney Horton suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a Taco Bell on the 2100 block of Quintard Avenue Sunday night.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown said Horton was taken to Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead before 5 a.m. Monday.
A news release issued Monday afternoon by police stated that they received a call Sunday about shots fired at the restaurant.
According to a police report, the shooting took place around 7:30 p.m.
Sgt. Kyle Price said police were able to identify a person of interest based on information witnesses gave and evidence found at the scene. According to Price, police have made no arrests in connection with Horton’s death.
Price said Monday afternoon police were following leads. He said the department will likely release more information within the next few days.