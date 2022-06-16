UPDATED: 1 dead in Vestavia Hills church shooting

Multiple people were shot Thursday evening at a Vestavia Hills church, according to authorities.
Police were called at about 6:22 p.m. to an active shooter at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church at 3775 Crosshaven Drive in Vestavia Hills.
Three people were shot, said Vestavia Hills police Capt. Shane Ware. One of them has died and two are being treated at a hospital, Ware said.
Several police and fire departments responded to the scene, Ware said.
The suspected shooter is in custody. “We know of no additional threat to either the community of Vestavia Hills or our neighboring community of Mountain Brook,” Ware said.
The names of the victims were not released.
“You never want something like this to happen in your community,” said Kelley Hudlow, who works in the bishop’s office.
“It is shocking that it happened here but we are going to love each other and take care of each other and find our way forward,” Hudlow added. “We are praying for the people who have been hurt, the doctors and nurses that are helping them and we are also praying for this community that is going to be shocked and hurt by this.”
The incident happened during a “Boomers Potluck” dinner that started at 5 p.m. at the church.
More information is expected to be given shortly after 9 p.m.