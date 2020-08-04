U.S. Marshals catch escaped Calhoun County inmate, deputies searching for another

Authorities apprehended an Anniston man Monday after he and another man reportedly escaped from the Calhoun County Jail last week.
According to a post on the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the U.S. Marshals caught Bryant Deandre Johnson, 31, in the Atlanta area. Sheriff Matthew Wade said in a text message the arrest happened around 4:30 p.m.
Deputies charged Johnson with escape, Wade wrote in a text.
Johnson and Larry Dewayne Gaither, 43, escaped from the jail through a failed door lock early Friday morning. Both men had been booked into the jail on sex-related charges.
As of Monday, Wade said, Gaither had not been found. According to Wade, Gaither’s mother, Shirley Gaither Bowman, and Larry Adam East were each charged with hindering prosecution in Gaither’s case.
According to court documents, Bowman lied to deputies during the investigation and East transported Gaither, knowing he was a fugitive.
Neither Bowman nor East were listed as inmates Monday afternoon in the jail’s online roster.