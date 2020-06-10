Two women charged with exposing newborns to drugs

Authorities charged two women last week after they both allegedly exposed newborn babies to drugs.
The Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit charged both women with chemical endangerment of a child. On Wednesday, one of those women remained in jail.
Boy born in 2019
The Major Crimes Unit charged Courtney Deanne Farmer, 31, of Lincoln on Saturday.
According to court documents, Farmer exposed a baby boy to methamphetamine and amphetamine on Match 7, 2019, a day before he was born.
Farmer was booked into jail with bond set at $7,500. As of Wednesday, she was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. She is set to appear in court June 18 for a preliminary hearing.
Girl born in January
The Major Crimes Unit also charged Samantha Madison Lemonds, 20, of Eastaboga on Friday.
Lemonds’ arrest warrant alleged that she exposed a baby girl to meth and amphetamines on Jan 18, the day after the girl was born.
Lemonds was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where she remained Wednesday, with bond set at $7,500. Her preliminary hearing is also scheduled for June 18.
An attempt to reach the Major Crimes Unit for more details in both cases was unsuccessful.
Chemical endangerment of a child is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a 10-year prison sentence and up to a $15,000 fine.