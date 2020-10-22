Two teens charged in Anniston robbery

Anniston police charged two teenagers recently after they allegedly robbed a juvenile earlier this month.
Police charged Howard Lavelle Tate Jr., 18, of Anniston and a 17-year-old boy from Old Hickory, Tenn., on Tuesday each with first-degree robbery.
Court documents allege Tate and the boy robbed another boy on Oct. 16, stealing his cell phone.
Because the victim and one of the suspects were juveniles, Sgt. Randy Grier said he could not provide more information on the incident.
Tate and the boy were booked into Calhoun County Jail, each with bond set at $30,000. As of Thursday, neither of them were listed as inmates in the jail’s online roster. Their preliminary hearings are both set for Oct. 29.
First-degree robbery is a Class A felony. If convicted, Tate and the boy could each be sentenced to life in prison and be ordered to pay a $60,000 fine.