Two plead guilty in fatal 2017 shooting

Two of three men charged in a 2017 homicide pleaded guilty and were sentenced earlier this month.
Torey Lacar Hudson, 25, of Anniston pleaded guilty on Monday to murder by extreme indifference, and was sentenced to 20 years, split with three years in prison and the rest on probation. He was granted nearly three years worth of jail credit.
His co-defendant, Deangelo Martez Harris, 28, also of Anniston, pleaded guilty on Dec. 10 to manslaughter and was sentenced to 15 years, split with two years in prison and the rest on probation. He was granted around two years worth of jail credit.
Both were ordered to pay nearly $6,000 jointly in restitution.
Hudson, Harris and Alfred De’bree Miller, 32, were each arrested in September 2017 after they shot 30-year-old Anthony Marquarius Fluker in July 2017.
Police told The Star then they found Fluker suffering from gunshot wounds one night at Norwood Homes. He was initially taken to Regional Medical Center, but later flown to a Birmingham hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Miller pleaded guilty in November to reckless murder, and was sentenced to 20 years, split by five years in prison and 15 years on probation.