Two more charged in Monday robbery

Authorities charged a third and fourth person earlier this week after they and two others allegedly robbed a woman.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday charged Brandy Marie Wagoner, 24, of Anniston and Jeremiah Aaron Wildes, 23, of Wellington each with first-degree robbery. Piedmont police charged Wildes that day with first-degree burglary.
Deputies also charged Kyler Wayne Cox, 27, of Jacksonville and Brandon Lewis Smith, 27, of Piedmont that day.
Wagoner’s and Wildes’ arrest records were not made public until Thursday.
According to court documents, the four robbed a woman at gunpoint Monday and stole several firearms from her.
Court documents alleged that Wilde unlawfully entered a home in the 300 block of Dailey Street in Piedmont and threatened a man with a gun.
Attempts to reach deputies for more detail were unsuccessful.
Wagoner, Cox and Smith remained Friday in the Calhoun County Jail, each with bond set at $30,000. Wildes, also in jail Friday, had fis bond set at $60,000.
First-degree robbery and first-degree burglary are both Class A felonies. If convicted, the four could be sentenced to life in prison and each owe up to $60,000 in fines.