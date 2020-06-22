Two men charged with rape in separate Calhoun County incidents

Local authorities charged two men last week after they allegedly raped underage girls in separate incidents.
Abuse in DeArmanville
The Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit charged a 20-year-old Talladega man Thursday with second-degree rape.
According to his arrest warrant, the incidents happened between May 7 and June 5. Investigator Jay Harrington said the victim was a 13-year-old girl who the man met online and the abuse took place at a home in the DeArmanville area.
The man turned himself in, Harrington said.
The man was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. As of Monday, he was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. His preliminary hearing is set for July 6.
Incidents in March
Oxford police charged a 21-year-old Farmingville, N.Y., man on June 17 with second-degree rape.
According to his arrest warrant, the incidents took place between March 19 and March 21.
Capt. L.G. Owens said the man and the victim met online, and the man travelled from New York to meet the girl. Owens said the victim’s parents caught him with the victim at her home in Oxford and kept him there until police arrived.
“That’s the reason it’s so important for parents to know what their child’s doing online,” Owens said.
The man was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000 and was released on bond June 17, the day of his arrest. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 2.
The Star typically withholds the names of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated.
Second-degree rape is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.