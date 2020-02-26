Two jail inmates charged in recent assaults

Authorities charged two Calhoun County Jail inmates this weekend in two assaults from earlier this month.
Calhoun County sheriff's deputies charged Brian Mason Carnes, 30, on Saturday with second-degree assault and promoting prison contraband. Carnes has been an inmate since Nov. 6.
Carnes’ arrest warrants allege he was found Feb. 17 with a sharpened metal object “which may have been useful for escape.” Carnes also allegedly choked an officer that day.
Bond for each charge was set at $15,000.
Deputies charged Terrance Spears, 38, on Friday with second-degree assault. Spears has been in jail since Dec. 12.
According to court records, Spears punched a man in the face Feb. 18.
Attempts Wednesday to reach deputies for more details on both assaults were unsuccessful.
Both men are set to appear in court March 19 for preliminary hearings.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine upon conviction.