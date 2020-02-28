Two from Heflin charged after shots fired during Anniston police chase

Authorities charged a Heflin man and woman Thursday night after shots were fired at police during a chase on Alabama 202.
Christopher Craig Rivers, 39, was charged with two counts of attempted murder and Tondrea Marie Avans, 38, was charged with attempting to elude last enforcement.
According to a news release from the Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit, investigators from the unit and Anniston police tried to stop a “suspicious” silver Chevrolet Impala around 10 p.m. on Bynum-Leatherwood Road.
Police said in the release the car initially stopped, then shots were fired from the vehicle and it sped away.
Police said they chased the car until it crashed at the intersection of Alabama 202 and Hunter Street, where Rivers ran from the car.
Avans was still in the car when she was apprehended, and police caught Rivers shortly after, they said.
Police reportedly found a gun on Rivers during his arrest and several more in the car.
Rivers and Avans remained Friday in the Calhoun County Jail. Rivers’ bond was set at $120,000, and Avans’ bond was set at $300.
Police said they expect Rivers will be charged with more crimes.
Attempted murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Rivers could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.