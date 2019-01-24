Two men face first-degree robbery charges in relation to a November incident that left a Piedmont man dead, Piedmont police say.
Richard Donnell Lane, 25, of Union Springs was arrested Saturday in Bullock County and transferred to the Calhoun County Jail this week, Piedmont police Chief Freddie Norton said Thursday.
Lane is the second person arrested in connection with the shooting of Chandler Gage Garcia, 20, who was shot Nov. 29 outside his home on South Fifth Avenue. Garcia was flown to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga after the shooting. He died the following day, Norton said.
Police on Jan. 2, police arrested a Montgomery man, 22-year-old Trevon Tarique Fletcher, also on a charge of first-degree robbery. According to court documents, Fletcher is accused of “use (of) force against the person of Chandler Gage Garcia” in the course of a robbery.
Asked if an assault or homicide charge would be brought against either man, Norton said police are still collecting information on the shooting.
“We are right in the middle of investigating this,” Norton said.
Jail records on Thursday showed Fletcher still in Calhoun County Jail, though Lane was not listed as an inmate and there was not yet a record of his case in computerized court documents. Norton said bond for both men was set at $100,000.
Norton said Lane is set to appear in court Feb. 4