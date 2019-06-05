Two men were charged Tuesday after they allegedly committed unrelated violent crimes last month in Anniston.
Damarius Jerrell Boyd, 28, of Oxford was charged by Anniston police with second-degree assault.
Police told The Star in May a 31-year-old man went to a Constantine Homes apartment around 11:45 p.m. May 17 and met with three other men.
Police said one of the men hit the victim in the head with a pistol, knocking him to the ground. After that, police said, the victim was kicked numerous times in the head.
Police said the victim had facial injuries, was taken to Regional Medical Center and was later transferred to UAB hospital.
Boyd is the third person charged in connection with the attack. Charles Larry Mitchell, 31, of Oxford and Russell Levi Robinson, 27, of Anniston were charged May 31 with second-degree assault.
Boyd was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he and the other two men remained Wednesday, with bond set at $7,500 for the assault charge. Boyd is set to appear in court 1:30 p.m. June 24 for a preliminary hearing.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, which can result in a decade in prison and up to $15,000 in fines upon conviction, according to state law.
Lecorrey Quindarius Mallard-Bryant was charged by Anniston police with shooting into an occupied building.
According to his arrest warrant, Mallard-Bryant shot into a woman’s home May 12 in the 300 block of East B Street while she was inside.
Police told the Star in May they received a report from a 37-year-old woman claiming someone had shot into her home around 7:30 a.m. with a BB-gun, breaking a glass window.
Mallard-Bryant was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. He is set to appear in court 1:30 p.m. June 27 for a preliminary hearing.
Shooting into an occupied building is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and up to $30,000 in fines.