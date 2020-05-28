Two charged with shooting into occupied vehicles

Authorities charged two people recently after they allegedly shot into cars in separate incidents in the past two months.
As of Thursday, both remained in the Calhoun County Jail.
In Anniston
Anniston police charged Prince Kimani Lamar Williams Jr., 19, of Anniston on May 21 with shooting into an occupied vehicle.
According to his arrest warrant, Williams shot into a vehicle carrying two people on April 21.
An attempt Thursday to reach Anniston police for more details on the incident was not immediately successful.
Williams remained in jail with bond set at $60,000. His next court date is set for June 29.
In Oxford
Oxford police charged Presious Daniell Benson, 25, of Pelham on Monday with shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Benson’s court documents allege that she shot into a 2018 GMC Sierra carrying three people that day.
An attempt to reach Oxford police was also unsuccessful.
Benson remained in jail with bond set at $15,000. Her next court date is scheduled for June 26.
Shooting into an occupied vehicle is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to $30,000 in fines upon conviction.