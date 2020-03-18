Two charged with sexually abusing children

Authorities charged two men last week after they reportedly sexually abused children in 2019.
Both men were arrested Friday and each charged with sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 in separate cases.
Anniston
Anniston police arrested a 42-year-old Anniston man around 11 a.m. Friday at an address on Bettaview Drive.
According to the man’s arrest warrant, he abused a female victim between May 1 and Aug. 23.
Sgt. Kyle Price declined to comment on the case because the victim was a juvenile.
The man was booked into jail with bond set at $15,000. On Tuesday, he was not listed as an inmate in the Calhoun County Jail’s online roster.
He is set to appear in court April 13 for a preliminary hearing.
North Calhoun County
The Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit charged a 39-year-old Calhoun County man that day.
According to court documents, he abused a female victim between Nov. 1 and Dec. 1.
Investigator Jay Harrington said the victim was a relative of the man and the abuse happened at a home the two shared between Jacksonville and Piedmont.
Harrington said investigators plan to interview the girl to determine whether the abuse had been ongoing or was a “one-time thing.”
The man was booked into jail with bond set at $25,000, and he was also not listed as an inmate in the jail’s roster on Tuesday.
His preliminary hearing is also set for April 13.
Sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 is a Class B felony. If convicted, both men could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison and each owe up to a $30,000 fine.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such crimes can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of those convicted of sex crimes.