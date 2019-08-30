Police charged a man and woman Monday after they allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint earlier this month.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Kymberly Dyshawn Robinson, 37, and Dennis Buchanan, 45, both of Oxford, with first-degree robbery.
Robinson and Buchanan’s arrest warrants allege that they used a firearm Aug. 17 to steal a cell phone from a man.
According to the report from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place around 8:30 p.m. at a parking lot on Martin Luther King Drive in Hobson City.
Attempts to reach deputies Friday for additional details on the incident were not immediately successful.
Robinson and Buchanan were both booked into Calhoun County Jail, each with bond set at $30,000. Both were released from jail Monday on bond.
First-degree robbery is a Class A felony. If convicted, Robinson and Buchanan could each face a life sentence in prison and up to $60,000 in fines, under state law.