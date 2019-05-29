Two women were charged Tuesday after, police said, they were found with numerous drugs and drug paraphernalia that evening.
Vikki Lenae McInnis, 20, of Oxford and Arian Jaycie Johnson, 21, of Anniston were both charged by Anniston police with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance and two drug-related misdemeanors.
Sgt. Chris Leach said officers with the department’s street crimes unit pulled over the women’s car around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Zinn Parkway and Alabama 202 after McInnis, the driver, failed to use a turn signal.
When police searched the car, Leach said, they found nearly 12 grams of methamphetamine, three small bags containing marijuana, a scale with drug residue on it, a pipe for meth and a pipe for marijuana.
McInnis and Johnson were booked into Calhoun County Jail, where they remained Wednesday, each with bond set at $26,000. Johnson is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. June 27 for a preliminary hearing. McInnis’ preliminary hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. June 29.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to $30,000 in fines upon conviction, according to state law.