Two Anniston women were charged Wednesday after, police said, they stole money from their 86-year-old stepmother.
Alice Ray, 62, and Teri Lynn Wilson, 57, were both charged by Anniston police with financial exploitation of the elderly.
Sgt. Kyle Price said the 86-year-old victim’s daughter was checking her mother’s finances when she discovered Ray and Wilson had transferred more than $25,000 out of her bank account.
Price said Ray and Wilson took the money between Jan. 1, 2016, and April 19. He said he was unsure whether Ray and Wilson took the money in a lump sum or in small increments over the years.
Ray and Wilson were booked into the Calhoun County Jail, each with bond set at $15,000. Ray and Wilson were released on bond the day they were arrested, according to jail staff.
Financial exploitation of the elderly is a Class B felony, which can result in 20 years in prison and up to $30,000 in fines upon conviction, according to state law.