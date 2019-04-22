Two men were charged last week in separate incidents with domestic violence by strangulation while Anniston police investigated three domestic violence incidents over the past month.
Artemas Lecedric Terrell, 24, of Anniston was charged Sunday by Anniston police.
Police said Terrell and a 25-year-old woman were play-wrestling at around 10:45 a.m. Sunday at her home on the 2800 block of Noble Street when Terrell became angry and an argument started.
Price said Terrell punched the woman in the face, threw her to the ground and began strangling her. Price said he was arrested from her home shortly before noon.
Shan Scott Estel, 46, of Anniston was charged Friday in connection with an incident April 10.
Price said Estel was driving down Old Calhoun County 109 at around 7:45 p.m. with a younger male relative when he became angry with the relative and started strangling him. The relative was not hospitalized after the incident, Price said.
Estel was apprehended Friday from an address of the 1700 block of Pelham Road in Jacksonville.
Anniston police were also investigating Monday a domestic violence incident Friday, but had made no arrests.
Price said a female victim had been staying at the alleged suspect’s house when he got angry and told her to leave.
As she was leaving, Price said, the suspect grabbed the victim at around 3:30 a.m., pushed her against a wall and choked her. Price said she was able to free herself, and required no hospitalization.
If the suspect is arrested, Price said, he could be charged with domestic violence by strangulation. Domestic violence by strangulation is a Class B felony, which can result in a two-decade prison sentence and up to $30,000 in fines, according to state law.
Terrell remained in the Calhoun County Jail on Monday with bond set at $15,000. Estel was also booked into the jail with bond set at $15,000, but was not listed Monday as an inmate on the jail’s online roster. Estel is set to appear in court 1:30 p.m. May 12 for a preliminary hearing.