Oxford police arrested two Munford residents Wednesday and are searching for a third suspect after the pair allegedly robbed a hotel Sunday night.
Jacoby Rashad Hardy, 24, and Emily Katherine Hardy, 26, were each charged with first-degree robbery, according to police.
At around 10:30 p.m., Owens said, a woman came into the lobby of the Red Roof Inn on Elm Street and asked how much it would cost to rent a room. When the clerk told her the price, Owens said, the woman left. Owens said the clerk recognized her as Emily Hardy, who had stayed at the hotel before.
Shortly after she left, Owens said, two men walked in and demanded money. Owens said one of the men, armed with a crowbar, jumped over the counter and took money from the cash register.
Owens said the clerk saw the men leave with an undetermined amount of cash and get into a small, red car, which police believe was driven by Emily Hardy. According to Owens, the clerk was uninjured during the robbery.
Captain L.G. Owens said authorities are also searching for Brandon Shakur Gaston, 24, of Talladega, in connection with the robbery. Owens said a first-degree robbery warrant was issued against Gaston. Due to the nature of the crime, Owens said, police consider Gaston armed and dangerous.
Owens encouraged anyone with information on Gaston’s whereabouts to contact local law enforcement, call the Oxford Police Department’s main line at 256-831-3121 or the department’s tip line at 256-835-6122.
Jacoby and Emily Hardy were both booked into the Calhoun County Jail. Jacoby Hardy’s bond is set at $60,000, and Emily Hardy’s bond is set at $30,000.
Jacoby Hardy is set to appear in court 1:30 p.m. May 2 for a preliminary hearing. Emily Hardy’s preliminary hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. May 9.
First-degree robbery is a Class A felony, which can result in a life sentence in prison and up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.