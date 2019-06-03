Two men were charged Friday after, police said, they attacked a man at a Constantine Homes apartment in mid-May.
Charles Larry Mitchell, 31, of Oxford and Russell Levi Robinson, 27, of Anniston were each charged by Anniston police with second-degree assault.
Sgt. Kyle Price said the victim, a 31-year-old man, went into the apartment at around 11:45 p.m. May 17 and met with three men, including Mitchell and Robinson.
Price said one of the men hit the victim in the head with a pistol After the victim fell to the ground, Price said, another man kicked him in the head.
Price said the victim was injured in his face and taken to Regional Medical Center. The victim was later transferred to UAB Hospital, Price said.
Mitchell and Robinson were booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where they remained Monday, each with bond set at $7,500. Their bonds for previous drug charges were also revoked.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, which can result in a 10-year prison sentence and up to $15,000 in fines, according to state law.