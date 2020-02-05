Two charged by sheriff's office in Monday robbery

Authorities charged two men Tuesday after they allegedly robbed a woman the day before.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Kyler Wayne Cox, 27, of Jacksonville and Brandon Lewis Smith, 27, of Piedmont each with first-degree robbery.
According to their arrest warrants, Cox and Smith robbed a woman at gunpoint Monday and stole numerous firearms from her.
An attempt to reach deputies for more detail was unsuccessful.
Cox and Smith were booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where they remained Wednesday, each with bond set at $30,000. Both men are scheduled to appear in court March 2 for preliminary hearings.
First-degree robbery is a Class A felony, which can result in a life sentence in prison and up to a $60,000 fine upon conviction, according to state law.