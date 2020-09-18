You are the owner of this article.
Two Calhoun County Jail inmates charged with assaulting officers

Authorities charged two Calhoun County Jail inmates earlier this month after they both assaulted officers.

Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies on Sept. 9 charged Juda Thamar Woods, 26, with three counts of second degree assault and Lecorrey Quindarius Mallard-Bryant, 19, with one count of second-degree assault.

According to court documents, Woods struck three officers in the face with a closed fist on Sept. 9 and Mallard-Bryant allegedly bit one of those officers. Jail records show Woods and Mallard-Bryant had both been booked in jail since August.

An attempt Friday to reach deputies for more information on the case was unsuccessful.

Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, which can result in up to 10 years in prison and up to a $15,000 after conviction.

Contact Staff Writer Mia Kortright at 256-235-3563.

