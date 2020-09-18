Two Calhoun County Jail inmates charged with assaulting officers

Authorities charged two Calhoun County Jail inmates earlier this month after they both assaulted officers.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies on Sept. 9 charged Juda Thamar Woods, 26, with three counts of second degree assault and Lecorrey Quindarius Mallard-Bryant, 19, with one count of second-degree assault.
According to court documents, Woods struck three officers in the face with a closed fist on Sept. 9 and Mallard-Bryant allegedly bit one of those officers. Jail records show Woods and Mallard-Bryant had both been booked in jail since August.
An attempt Friday to reach deputies for more information on the case was unsuccessful.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, which can result in up to 10 years in prison and up to a $15,000 after conviction.