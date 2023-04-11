 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Two arrested in 2021 shooting incident

Woolverton and Smith

Cedrick Lamon Woolverton, 22, and Angelo Terry Smith, 27, are being charged with intentional murder after a shooting incident in 2021 one man dead and two others injured. 

 Courtesy Photo

Anniston police arrested two men Monday in connection with a shooting incident that killed one man and injured two other people in 2021, according to officials. 

On August 18, 2021, law enforcement arrived at the 1800 block of Moore Avenue in Anniston to find three victims of a shooting. While two of the victims’ injuries were not life-threatening, one man, Maurice McCauley, 33, was taken to RMC for treatment where he later died. 

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.