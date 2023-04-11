Two arrested in 2021 shooting incident

Anniston police arrested two men Monday in connection with a shooting incident that killed one man and injured two other people in 2021, according to officials.
On August 18, 2021, law enforcement arrived at the 1800 block of Moore Avenue in Anniston to find three victims of a shooting. While two of the victims’ injuries were not life-threatening, one man, Maurice McCauley, 33, was taken to RMC for treatment where he later died.
Since the incident, investigators with the Anniston Police Department and the 7th Judicial Major Crimes Unit built a case around an investigation and determined two suspects were involved, according to APD Sgt. Jason Hawkins.
Cedrick Lamon Woolverton, 22, and Angelo Terry Smith, 27, were arrested Monday and taken into custody. Both were charged with murder, Hawkins said, while additional charges may follow in the case of the two living victims.
Asked whether the charges would be first-degree assault or attempted murder in the case of the two who survived the shooting, Hawkins said that would be left to the district attorney’s office to decide.
Hawkins said law enforcement did not believe there was any altercation between the suspect and the victims in this case prior to the incident.
“We believe the people shot were not the intended targets,” Hawkins said.
Both Woolverton and Smith are currently being held in the Calhoun County Jail.
