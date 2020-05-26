Two Anniston men get prison time for sex crimes

A judge sentenced two men last week to serve time in prison after they both pleaded guilty in March to sex crimes involving children.
Both men were in the Calhoun County Jail on Friday awaiting transfer to state prisons.
Rape and sodomy
Calhoun County Circuit Judge Debra Jones sentenced Glenn Joseph Fitzpatrick, 66, of Anniston on Thursday to life in prison after he pleaded guilty in March to numerous sex crimes.
Fitzpatrick pleaded guilty March 6 to first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and two counts of sexual abuse of a minor younger than 12.
Jones sentenced him to 99 years each for the rape and sodomy charges and 20 years each for the sexual abuse charges. He was also ordered to pay $180,000 in fines.
Anniston police charged Fitzpatrick in March 2018.
According to court documents, Fitzpatrick raped a victim younger than 12 between July 2010 and July 2012 and subjected two victims to sexual contact during that time and again from September 2015 to September 2016.
An attempt Tuesday to reach Fitzpatrick’s attorney, Donald Murphy, was unsuccessful.
Child pornography
Jones also sentenced Craig Maximillian Finley, 35, of Anniston to five years in prison. She also granted Finley 55 days worth of jail credit.
Finley pleaded guilty March 6 to two counts of possession of possession of child pornography. One of those counts was reduced from production of child pornography through a plea deal.
Two counts of production of child pornography and one count of enticing a child for immoral purposes were also dropped in March.
According to court documents, Finley had the child pornography between August 2016 and August 2017. Anniston police initially arrested him in September 2017.
An attempt to reach Finley’s attorney, Daniel Faulkner, was also unsuccessful.